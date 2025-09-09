Super League club reportedly interested in signing ex-St Helens star Lewis Dodd

CATALANS DRAGONS are reportedly interested in signing former St Helens star Lewis Dodd – and offer him a way out of his peril at the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

It’s safe to say that Dodd’s NRL career has not turned out how he would have liked so far, and, just one year into a three-year deal with the Rabbitohs, appears to be heading for the exit.

His three-year deal stands at $2 million but the Bunnies are willing to foot some of that bill in order to get the halfback off their books.

Now The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that Catalans are in the hunt to bring Dodd to the club – a rumour that initially gathered pace when reported by All Out Rugby League.

The Rabbitos have recently re-signed Cody Walker and are also set to confirm an extension for loanee Jayden Sullivan with Jamie Humphreys, Ashton Ward and Jonah Glover on the books for next year.

That leaves Dodd almost certainly in the wilderness, with Catalans looking to overhaul a squad that has failed to qualify for the Super League play-offs.

Already the likes of Toby Sexton (Gold Coast Titans), Solomona Faataape (Wests Tigers) and Charlie Staines (Wests Tigers) have signed on the dotted line for the French side.

And 23-year-old Dodd, who has made just six appearances for Souths in 2025, could well be the next one through the door at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.