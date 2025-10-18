AJ Brimson explains decision to play for England

AJ BRIMSON is determined to earn the respect of his new team-mates – and England fans – after his call-up for the Ashes.

The Gold Coast Titans playmaker was born in Brisbane to an English mother and Australian father.

Both of his brothers were born in Surrey and he still has family close to the location of Saturday’s opener at Wembley, with his cousin in London and auntie in Windsor.

Brimson previously represented Australia in the 2019 World Cup Nines but he said: “I’ve always loved England and the jersey.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. I didn’t know I’d get the chance to be able to do it.

“I was trying back in 2022 but I was told I was ineligible back then. I thought I’d try my luck again at the start of this year.

“My manager worked out how to make that happen. There were a lot of hurdles to go through, but we got there in the end and I’m grateful.

“I know I’ve got to earn the respect of not only the players but the fans as well. It’s a big thing to have an Aussie-living player come here to play.

“I know the task ahead of me, but I’m excited to hopefully represent England and wear the jersey.

“I grew up coming to England, coming down to Plymouth – I mainly mucked around in the pool in the holidays. It was a big part of my childhood.”

The 27-year-old’s call-up was a particularly proud moment for his mother.

“My dad passed away when I was about 12 so she stepped in as the full-time footy parent,” said Brimson.

“She was super stoked when I told her and my brothers were as well.

“Growing up watching union games, football games, rugby union games, she’d always be going for England and my dad for Australia. It was a two-country kind of household.

“I’ll be close to home for the first game at Wembley. Fingers crossed I can put my best foot forward at training and try to get a spot in the 17.”