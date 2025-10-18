Barrow Raiders sign young hooker Trent Ruddy

BARROW RAIDERS have agreed a three-year deal with local prospect Trent Ruddy.

An 18-year-old hooker, Ruddy has spent the past two years in the Furness Raiders Development Academy, as well as playing in the National Conference League with Barrow Island.

He has also earned representative honours, featuring in the Four Nations Youth Championship with England Community Lions this summer.

Ruddy has already experienced the Barrow first-team environment, after he was invited to train with Paul Crarey’s group last pre-season.

He went on to appear in friendly fixtures against Whitehaven, Workington Town – against whom he scored a try – and Salford Red Devils.

Coach Crarey said: “As a club, we pride ourselves on developing and bringing through our own players.

“That’s why it’s great news to have Trent Ruddy, a young man who is now in his third season with the academy, signing a deal of this nature and starting his journey as a professional rugby league player.

“Trent impressed everyone with his dedication and willingness to learn when he trained alongside the first-team squad last season.

“We think he has a big future in the game and look forward to helping him progress in Raiders colours.”

Ruddy said: “I’m really proud to have signed for Barrow Raiders.

“Having been part of the Furness Raiders Development Academy for the last two years and involved in pre-season with the Barrow Raiders squad, it’s a great feeling to now get this opportunity.

“I’m very grateful to everyone who has supported my journey so far at Barrow Raiders, along with those at Barrow Island, Millom (where he played as a junior) and the England Community Lions.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to learn, develop and contribute to the team in any way I can.”