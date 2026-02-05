Alan Kilshaw made head coach in latest Oldham development

ALAN KILSHAW has taken the coaching reins at Oldham as the club seek some stability following start-of-season upheaval including a winding-up order brought by HMRC which chairman Bill Quinn insists will be dismissed, saying the matter has been resolved.

Kilshaw, 43, arrived at the Roughyeds as an assistant to director of rugby Mike Ford in early January after leaving his role as coach of Championship rivals Keighley Cougars.

Hugely-experienced Ford had taken the reins following the November departure of Sean Long by mutual consent amid changes to the coaching system.

However the hugely-experienced 60-year-old, who was previously managing director after being part of a group who took the club over in March 2023, resigned in the wake of Sunday’s 25-8 defeat at London Broncos.

“It has become clear that the direction of travel of the club is not something I feel I can be part of,” said Ford, whose other assistant Callum Irving has also left.

The developments came after Oldham, who made a failed application to join this year’s expanded Super League, played their first home match of the season, a 58-0 Challenge Cup second-round win over amateurs Orrell St James, at Stalybridge Celtic Football Club’s Bower Fold.

The Roughyeds are currently in dispute with Boundary Park owners Oldham Athletic Football Club over the terms of their use of the town’s premier stadium, and will face Dewsbury in round three of the Challenge Cup at Stalybridge on Sunday.

Quinn is currently banned from Boundary Park over unspecified allegations which he denies, and says he will “step to one side” so that he can concentrate on legal action against Oldham Athletic while the Rugby League club focus on returning to Boundary Park through a called-for mediation process.

“It won’t affect the running of the club, there’s going to be announcements of people coming in,” he added.

It’s a fifth UK head coaching role for former St Helens Academy, Swinton Lions and Blackpool Panthers player Kilshaw, who has also been in charge of Rochdale Hornets, Hunslet and Swinton as well as working in various Rugby League development roles and in Australia.

“It means a lot to represent this club as head coach,” he said.

“There is a really loyal fanbase and a really good backing off the field as well. I have really enjoyed the last month here in the role I came in to do.

“The progression has come a lot quicker than I thought it would but I am excited and ready to work with everyone and continue the good work that has been done before me.”

Former Oldham forward Martin Elswood, who has been working in the Roughyeds’ development system, will support Kilshaw, while the club say further staff additions are in the pipeline.

The Roughyeds are due in court over the winding-up order on Wednesday (February 11).

Quinn said: “The petition has been paid and it will be dismissed. It has been dealt with and we don’t have any issues.

“There’s absolutely nothing wrong with the club. It’s going to go forward and I’m going to make sure it goes forward.”