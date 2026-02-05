Newcastle Thunder help establish new north-east community club

NEWCASTLE THUNDER have further strengthened the pathway for Rugby League in the north-east by establishing a new community club, Newcastle Lightning, to play in the Yorkshire Men’s League.

Lightning have been born out of a partnership between resurgent Thunder and Newcastle’s Northumbria University, to give players who are graduating through existing north-east youth clubs and the university pathway to play extra Rugby League and push towards the professional game.

Over the past few seasons, Thunder’s professional side have almost exclusively been made up of students and local products, while the new partnership with York has led to a major squad overhaul for 2026.

Lightning will play in the same colours at Thunder and hold curtain-raiser fixtures before Championship games where schedules allow.

Thunder chief executive Richie Metcalfe said: “For the game to be sustainable in this region, we need a structure that makes sense. Newcastle Lightning fills a gap which has existed for a while.

“This isn’t just about Thunder – it’s about the wider health of the sport in the north-east. Having a team competing in the Yorkshire Men’s League gives local players a target to aim for and strengthens the connection between our community clubs, the university and the professional set-up.

“From a performance perspective, the move is designed to ensure players are match-ready and gaining experience against hardened opposition in the Yorkshire heartlands and create alignment across the player pathway.”