Alan Kilshaw signs new Keighley Cougars deal as duo re-sign

KEIGHLEY COUGARS have extended the contract of coach Alan Kilshaw until the end of 2027.

Kilshaw came in to steady the ship after a disappointing start to the 2025 campaign, and they finished with six wins in their final ten games.

He will now be tasked with establishing Keighley as contenders in the the new merged division.

Kilshaw said: “I’m really happy to be extending my stay with the club.

“I’ve been encouraged by the owners’ vision and how it aligns with where I want to take things.

“The new structure gives us the chance to reset, put a clear development plan in place and build year on year, while still competing at the highest level we can.

“The support from the fans has been fantastic and I’m really grateful for the way they continue to back the club. Tt will be a real honour to lead the team into our 150th anniversary season.”

Keighley have confirmed two re-signings in Junior Nuu and Lachlan Lanskey.

New Zealand-born outside back Nuu, who has Samoan heritage and has spent much of his career in rugby union, has extended his stay having initially arrived in April 2024.

Australian forward Lanskey who will enter his third season at Cougar Park after initially coming to the UK with Whitehaven.

Lanskey said: “I feel excited to be back. I like what was implemented at the back end of this year and I am keen to see how we go with a full pre-season under our belts.”