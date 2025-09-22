Swinton Lions swoop for ex-Salford Red Devils forward

SWINTON LIONS have signed forward Jimmy Shields, who has appeared twice for Salford in Super League this season.

The Folly Lane community club product played in Salford’s early-season defeats by St Helens and Wigan.

He said: “I’m really excited to be joining Swinton. Speaking with (coach) Paul Wood and seeing the vision of the club made the decision easy, and I’m grateful to be given the opportunity. Being from the area also brings lots of excitement for me at this club.”

Swinton have been busy in recent weeks and already have a large number of players confirmed for the new campaign.

Wood said: “James Shields is another exciting young prospect who showed real desire to join his hometown club.

“He has already had a taste of Super League with a handful of games this season, which will stand him in great stead as he looks to progress his career and play consistent first-team rugby.

“He brings real size and presence to the middle of the park, weighing in at 110kg, and from the games I’ve watched, he offers strong go-forward and genuine impact in contact.

“We believe James will excel here and fit perfectly with the style of play we value at Swinton. I’m really looking forward to working with him and seeing him develop.”