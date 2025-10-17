Rochdale Hornets sign Warrington Wolves youngster as duo remain

ROCHDALE HORNETS have signed young halfback Joe Hickey from Warrington Wolves on a one-year deal.

Hickey, 19, hasn’t made a senior appearance but helped Warrington reach the Reserves Grand Final last season.

Hornets chairman Andy Mazey said: “Joe is a skilful halfback with the ability to produce game-changing moments, and he also possesses a fantastic kicking game.

“We have a proven track record of giving opportunities to and developing young talent, and Joe is a player with an incredible amount of potential.”

Rochdale have also retained centre Tom Ashton and Jamaica forward Jaden Dayes for 2026.

Ashton scored 13 tries in 15 games this year after returning for a second spell with the club while Dayes has played 25 times in two seasons.