Alex Johnston closes on record as South Sydney Rabbitohs beat Dolphins

DOLPHINS 30 SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS 40

IAN HOWE, Suncorp Stadium, Sunday

THE DOLPHINS completed a miserable opening round of NRL fixtures for the Queensland clubs, becoming the fourth of the four clubs north of the border to succumb to the challenge of clubs from New South Wales.

In wet conditions the Rabbitohs, guided by the superb Cody Walker, were always on top from the moment when they scored after just three minutes, with Campbell Graham going in at the corner.

That was the first of the Rabbitohs’ seven tries, with Alex Johnston grabbing a first-half try to move to 211 for his career, just one behind Ken Irvine’s all-time record.

The game saw the NRL debut of former St Helens star Morgan Knowles, who demonstrated his value to his new club by playing 67 minutes and making 51 tackles, which was more than any other player on the field.

Another new signing, this time for the Rabbitohs, was former Titans powerhouse David Fifita, who played for 71 minutes before being sinbinned with nine minutes to go after a scuffle with Tom Gilbert.

Dolphins coach Kristian Woolf was disappointed by his side’s performance, which saw them complete only 25 of 37 sets and give away seven penalties in a generally indisciplined performance.

DOLPHINS: 1 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 2 Jamayne Isaako, 3 Jake Averillo, 4 Herbie Farnworth, 5 Selwyn Cobbo, 6 Kodi Nikorima, 7 Isaiya Katoa, 8 Tom Gilbert, 14 Brad Schneider, 10 Tom Flegler, 11 Connelly Lemuelu, 12 Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, 13 Morgan Knowles. Subs: 15 Oryn Keeley, 16 Felise Kaufusi, 17 Trai Fuller, 18 Sebastian Su’a (not used), 19 Brent Woolf, 20 Lewis Symonds (not used)

Tries: Averillo (10), Finefeuiaki (26), Farnworth (52), Tabuai-Fidow (55), Isaako (78); Goals: Isaako 5/6; Sin bin: Gilbert (71) – fighting

RABBITOHS: 1 Jye Gray, 2 Alex Johnston, 3 Latrell Mitchell, 4 Jack Wighton, 5 Campbell Graham, 6 Cody Walker, 7 Ashton Ward, 8 Tevita Tatola, 9 Bronson Garlick, 10 Keaon Koloamatangi, 11 David Fifita, 12 Euan Aitken, 13 Cameron Murray. Subs: 14 Peter Mamouzelos, 15 Tallis Duncan, 16 Lachlan Hubner, 17 Sean Keppie (not used), 18 Jayden Sullivan, 19 Moala Graham-Taufa (not used)

Tries: Graham (3, 33), Mitchell (15, 68), Gray (36), Johnston (40), Hubner (63); Goals: Mitchell 6/9; Sin bin: Fifita (71) – fighting

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 4-4, 4-10, 4-12, 10-12, 10-18, 10-24, 10-28; 16-28, 22-28, 22-34, 22-40, 28-40, 30-40

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Dolphins: Jake Averillo; Rabbitohs: Cody Walker

Penalty count: 3-7; Half-time: 10-28; Referee: Peter Gough; Attendance: 20,114