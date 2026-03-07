Ryan Carr hails Joe Westerman ahead of 400th Super League appearance

RYAN CARR has hailed Joe Westerman ahead of his 400th Super League appearance against Leeds Rhinos on Sunday afternoon.

Westerman, who has scored 48 tries and kicked 175 goals in 209 appearances for his boyhood club Castleford Tigers over two wpells, will become part of an elite club when he runs out at Headingley.

And Carr had special words to say about the 36-year-old, in what is widely expected to be his final season as a full-time player.

“He’s had a fantastic career, I’ve said many times that he’s done everything you can really do in the game,” Carr said.

“Being a Cas lad, he’s got a lot of passion for the team because he has grown up here, it’s his home.

“I can see that in how he plays and how much it means to him.

“It’s a big milestone for anyone but that’s a huge number that only a handful of players have ever achieved on both sides of the world.

“It’s a huge effort from him.”