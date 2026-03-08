Toulouse Olympique find the positives from home defeat

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE coach Sylvain Houles said there were plenty of positives to take from the 36-16 defeat to Wigan Warriors.

“Wigan proved they are a top side, well coached with top players,” said Houles.

“They started much the better and punished us early on. I thought we recovered well and posed some problems but they were sharper than us especially in the opening quarter. After, we were playing catch-up.

“They have so much quality all over the park so you need to be alert but I thought we stuck to the job well.

“I thought we came back well and competed with them but you only need to give them half a chance and they will cause you problems.

“I was impressed with our fitness levels and general attitude. The boys work hard in training so will enjoy a bit of a break before the visit of St Helens.

“This is Super League so all the games are big occasions, that’s why we are here.

“It was a good return for Jake Shorrocks after a long lay-off. A defeat, yes, but lots of positives to take from the game.”