Alex Mellor signs new deal with Castleford Tigers

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced that second-rower Alex Mellor has signed a contract extension that will keep him at The Jungle until the end of the Super League 2027 season.

Mellor, who arrived at the club in June 2021 from Leeds Rhinos, has become a key figure in the Tigers’ line-up, but was out of contract at the end of the 2025 campaign.

Director of Rugby Chris Chester expressed his delight about the extension: “I’m really pleased we’ve put pen to paper with Alex.

“He’s been our most consistent player in the side this season and has shown extraordinary leadership on and off the field. He’s a big game player for this club and I’m looking forward to seeing Alex wear the Black & Amber for the next three seasons.”

Mellor said: “I’m delighted to sign a new long-term extension at Cas. The club is working hard on and off the field and I’m excited to be a part of the process for the next 3 years. I can’t wait to see where we can take this great club.”