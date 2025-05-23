Brad Arthur on Steve McNamara rumours and Leeds Rhinos future after confirming Perth Bears talks

BRAD ARTHUR has broken his silence on rumours that Steve McNamara could be heading for the Leeds Rhinos job.

McNamara exited the Catalans Dragons earlier this week, with the jungle drums beating that the former England boss is being lined up for the number one role at Headingley.

Arthur, meanwhile, has been linked with the Perth Bears head coaching role, with the new NRL franchise set to enter the competition from 2027.

But, the ex-Parramatta Eels boss insists he hasn’t made any decision over his future and that he is still Leeds’ head coach despite noise about McNamara.

“I’m the coach at the moment, what’s the coaching noise? I’m not up to date with all the coaching noise,” Arthur said.

“I don’t know about it, that’s more for Ian Blease. I haven’t made a decision yet on what I’m doing. Unless you’re trying to replace me, I don’t know.

“Like I’ve said all the way through, I’ve got two boys at home that I’m desperate to get home at some stage but there’s been no pressure.”

Arthur also confirmed that he has had held talks with Perth Bears over taking the head coaching role from 2027.

“At some stage, yeah (had conversations with Perth).

“I’m just worried about every game, week to week. There’s been no pressure from the club to make any decision.”