Toby King in talks over new Warrington Wolves deal

TOBY KING is in talks with Warrington Wolves about extending his current deal at the Super League club, according to his agent Craig Harrison of Show Me The Money UK.

King has enjoyed a resurgence in form since returning to the Halliwell Jones Stadium ahead of the 2024 campaign following a year on loan with Wigan Warriors.

The 28-year-old has made over 170 appearances for the Wolves since debuting for the Cheshire club back in 2014, but the centre looked to be on the outer when he made a season-long loan move to Wigan in 2023.

However, King has turned things around and is one of the first names on Sam Burgess’ teamsheet – and the club and King are in talks over a potential extension with the centre out of contract at the end of the season.

“He is out of contract but no we are in talks. Toby King is buzzing,” Harrison said on The Full Eighty Minutes podcast.

“To be fair to Warrington, he has had his testimonial year. When a player gets a testimonial people think they get loads of money but they only get what they put in.

“Warrington have been fantastic with him. He had a big gala dinner the other day and has had about six dos already.

“It’s a partnership made in heaven at the moment.”