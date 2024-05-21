Hull FC confirm John Cartwright appointment

HULL FC have announced the appointment of John Cartwright as the club’s new head coach from the 2025 season.

The 58-year old Australian will join the club from last season’s NRL Grand Finalists Brisbane Broncos, where he has held the position of assistant coach over the past three-and-a-half seasons, arriving in the UK ahead of the start of the Black & Whites’ pre-season campaign in the autumn.

One of the most experienced coaches in the NRL, Cartwright has held numerous positions across the competition over the past two-and-a-half decades, most significantly with Gold Coast Titans for eight seasons between 2007 and 2014, and with Sydney Roosters and North Queensland Cowboys as part of their Minor Premiership and Grand Final winning sides in 2004 and 2015 respectively.

Cartwright will also form part of New South Wales’ high performance team during this year’s State of Origin series under head coach Michael Maguire ahead of his move to the MKM Stadium.

As a player, Cartwright enjoyed significant success as one of the finest back-rowers of his generation, making 186 appearances for Penrith between 1985 and 1996, which included winning the competition in 1991, and being named the Dally M Second-Rower of the Year in 1991 and 1992.

Cartwright also enjoyed representative honours for New South Wales and Australia, with whom he was part of the 1992 Ashes winning series against Great Britain. He finished his playing days as captain of the Panthers, before a brief spell in the UK with Salford in 1997 where he would hang up his playing boots.

A swift move into coaching followed in 1998, returning to Penrith as a lower grade coach before joining Sydney Roosters in 2002, who claimed the Minor Premiership in 2004 and finished runners-up in the Grand Final – Cartwright also coached the USA national team in the same season.

Following the club’s acceptance into the NRL in 2007, Cartwright was named as the head coach of Gold Coast Titans where he would spend the next eight seasons, taking charge of over 180 games during his tenure – he led the side to impressive third and fourth placed finishes in 2009 and 2010. He also undertook coaching roles with New South Wales and City Origin during his time at the Titans.

A move to the Cowboys as assistant coach followed in 2015, where under head coach Paul Green, he played a significant role in the side winning the NRL Grand Final that season in one of the most iconic finals of all-time, where 2025 recruit John Asiata was also part of the winning side.

Cartwright added further experience to his coaching CV as assistant coach at Manly Warringah Sea Eagles between 2016 and 2020, which included third placed finishes in 2017 and 2019.

He has been assistant to Kevin Walters at the Broncos since 2021, with the side achieving impressive third placed finishes in three consecutive seasons, reaching the NRL Grand Final last year, going down agonizingly to his former side in the Panthers.

During his tenure at Lang Park, Cartwright has been a key influence in building the Broncos’ successful defensive systems, and has worked closely with some of the sport’s most exciting forwards in the likes of Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan.

Cartwright will see out the 2024 season with the Broncos and as well as his position with New South Wales before making the move to East Yorkshire later in the year.

Speaking to hullfc.com on his appointment, Cartwright said: “It’s really exciting for me. When a club the size and the status of Hull FC came along, it was something I really wanted to have a go at.

“My time at the Broncos has made me realise that if a Head Coach role came along, and one that really interested me, then I would like to have a crack at it.

“It’s probably been about ten years since my last Head Coach role. I’ve been very fortunate to work alongside some really good coaches in Paul Green at the Cowboys, Des Hasler at Manly and now Kevin Walters at Brisbane – I made sure I kept learning throughout my time at those clubs.”

On what he expects his Hull FC side to look like in 2025, Cartwright added: “They’ll be fit, they’ll be hungry and they’ll be enjoying their footy. If we can get those three things happening, that’ll be an improvement from the word go.

“The pre-season is the time where you can get most of your improvement out of the squad, that’s what I’ve found in my time in coaching.

“I’m not sure what the boys are used to, but one thing I can guarantee Hull FC fans is a fit and hungry team for 2025.”

Hull FC’s Director of Rugby, Richie Myler, said: “We are delighted to announce John Cartwright as our new head coach from next season – as one of the most experienced coaches across the sport, his leadership and direction will take us in a fresh, new direction in 2025.

“Over the last few weeks as we’ve gone through the process of making this decision, it’s become apparent that John is someone who brings real grit, determination and desire to the people around him, and has the ability to unify by bringing the entire club together onto the same page.

“Having been involved in multiple NRL winning sides, as well as an impressive four-and-a-half years with the Broncos, his talents and capabilities speak for themselves and are clear to see.

“His attention to detail is something that really excites us, and we’re certain that that can help get the best out of a new-look squad next season.

“We wish him well for the rest of the season with both Brisbane and New South Wales, and look forward to welcoming him to West Hull later this year.”

