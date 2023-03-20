All 11 Super League and NRL games on TV this week

ANOTHER week of rugby league is ahead of us and what a week it promises to be!

There will be 11 games to watch on TV this week with the coverage starting on Thursday as Parramatta Eels host Penrith Panthers and ending on Sunday as St George Illawarra Dragons take on Cronulla Sharks.

Here are all the games:

Thursday 23rd March

9:00am Sky Main Event | Arena | 7:30 Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

9:05am Parramatta Eels vs Penrith Panthers

​Thursday 23rd March

7:30pm Sky Sports Arena

Super League

8:00pm Huddersfield Giants vs St Helens

​Friday 24th March

​6:00am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

7:00am Melbourne Storm vs Wests Tigers

​Friday 24th March

9:00am Sky Main Event | Arena | 8:55 Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

9:05am The Dolphins v Brisbane Broncos

​Friday 24th March

7:30pm Sky Sports Arena

Super League

8:00pm Wigan Warriors vs Salford Red Devils

​Saturday 25th March

5:30am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

6:30am North Queensland Cowboys vs Gold Coast Titans

​Saturday 25th March

8:30am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

8:35am South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Manly Sea Eagles

​Saturday 25th March

12:30pm Channel 4

Super League

1:00pm Leeds Rhinos vs Catalans Dragons

​Sunday 26th March

​3:30am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

4:00am New Zealand Warriors vs Canterbury Bulldogs

​Sunday 26th March

6:00am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

6:05am Newcastle Knights vs Canberra Raiders

​Sunday 26th March

8:10am Sky Sports Arena | 8:15am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

8:15am St George Illawarra Dragons vs Cronulla Sharks