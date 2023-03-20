All 11 Super League and NRL games on TV this week

ANOTHER week of rugby league is ahead of us and what a week it promises to be!
There will be 11 games to watch on TV this week with the coverage starting on Thursday as Parramatta Eels host Penrith Panthers and ending on Sunday as St George Illawarra Dragons take on Cronulla Sharks.
Here are all the games:
Thursday 23rd March
9:00am Sky Main Event | Arena | 7:30 Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
9:05am Parramatta Eels vs Penrith Panthers
Thursday 23rd March
7:30pm Sky Sports Arena
Super League
8:00pm Huddersfield Giants vs St Helens
Friday 24th March
6:00am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
7:00am Melbourne Storm vs Wests Tigers
Friday 24th March
9:00am Sky Main Event | Arena | 8:55 Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
9:05am The Dolphins v Brisbane Broncos
Friday 24th March
7:30pm Sky Sports Arena
Super League
8:00pm Wigan Warriors vs Salford Red Devils
Saturday 25th March
5:30am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
6:30am North Queensland Cowboys vs Gold Coast Titans
Saturday 25th March
8:30am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
8:35am South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Manly Sea Eagles
Saturday 25th March
12:30pm Channel 4
Super League
1:00pm Leeds Rhinos vs Catalans Dragons
Sunday 26th March
3:30am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
4:00am New Zealand Warriors vs Canterbury Bulldogs
Sunday 26th March
6:00am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
6:05am Newcastle Knights vs Canberra Raiders
Sunday 26th March
8:10am Sky Sports Arena | 8:15am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
8:15am St George Illawarra Dragons vs Cronulla Sharks