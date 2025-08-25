All 115 Super League players that have received penalty points so far in 2025

THE RFL introduced a points-based system in a radical overhaul of the disciplinary for the 2025 season.

The new system will only see players sanctioned when they reach a certain number of points, with charge grades now allocated points which players will accumulate and keep on their record for twelve months.

Points are allocated as followed:

Grade A – 1 point

Grade B – 3 points

Grade C – 5 points

Grade D – 12 points

Grade E – Refer to Tribunal

Here is the tariff for the points:

0-2 No further action

3-5 Fine

6-8 1 match suspension

9-11 1 match suspension and a fine

12-14 2 match suspension

15-17 2 match suspension and a fine

18-20 3 match suspension

21-23 3 match suspension and a fine

24-26 4 match suspension

27-29 4 match suspension and a fine

30-32 5 match suspension

33-35 5 match suspension and a fine

36-38 6 match suspension and a fine

39-41 7 match suspension and a fine

42-44 8 match suspension and a fine

45-47 9 match suspension and a fine

48-50 10 match suspension and a fine

51-53 11 match suspension and a fine

54+ 12 match suspension plus and a fine

However, when an offence adds points to a player’s record that leads to the player receiving a sanction – either a fine or a suspension – the number of points added to their record for that offence will be reduced by 50%.

This is to recognise that the player has previously served a sanction however there remains a percentage of points on the player’s record to acknowledge that they have committed previous misconduct.

115 Super League players have received points so far this season, with one club having 11 players currently on points.

Here is the spread across the division:

Castleford Tigers – 9

Liam Horne – 38

Innes Senior – 7.5

Jeremiah Simbiken – 7.5

George Lawler – 4

Alex Mellor – 4

Joe Westerman – 3

Muizz Mustapha – 2.5

Chris Atkin – 1

Joe Stimson – 1

Catalans Dragons – 14

Elliott Whitehead – 10.5

Chris Satae – 6

Alrix Da Costa – 5

Franck Maria – 5.5

Tevita Pangai Junior – 5

Oliver Partington – 5

Jordan Dezaria – 3

Ben Garcia – 4.5

Luke Keary – 3

Romain Navarrete – 3

Tariq Sims – 3

Matthieu Laguerre – 2

Tommy Makinson – 1

Fouad Yaha – 1

Huddersfield Giants – 8

Sam Hewitt – 5

Leroy Cudjoe – 3.5

Taane Milne – 3.5

Adam Clune – 3

Matt Frawley – 3

Ashton Golding – 3

Zac Woolford – 3

Fenton Rogers – 1

Hull FC – 10

Amir Bourouh – 6.5

Jack Ashworth – 5

Jordan Rapana – 5.5

Jordan Lane – 5

Cade Cust – 4

Matty Laidlaw – 4

Yusuf Aydin – 3

Liam Knight – 3

Jed Cartwright – 1

Herman Ese’ese – 1

Hull KR – 10

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves – 16

Tyrone May – 13

Jez Litten – 5.5

Eribe Doro – 5

Dean Hadley – 4.5

Michael McIlorum – 3.5

Mikey Lewis – 3

Tom Davies – 3

Sauaso Sue – 3

Peta Hiku – 1

Leeds Rhinos – 9

Tom Holroyd – 10.5

Mikolaj Oledzki – 6

Keenan Palasia – 4

Brodie Croft – 3

Sam Lisone – 3

Jack Sinfield – 3

Ash Handley – 2

Jake Connor – 1

Cooper Jenkins – 1

Leigh Leopards – 12

Edwin Ipape – 7.5

Alex Tuitavake – 6

Owen Trout – 5

Josh Charnley – 3

Matt Davis – 3

Lachlan Lam – 3

Darnell McIntosh – 3

Gareth O’Brien – 3

Ethan O’Neill – 2.5

Joe Ofahengaue – 1

Aaron Pene – 1

Tesi Niu – 1

Salford Red Devils – 10

Finley Yates – 21

Joe Shorrocks – 11

Shane Wright – 4.5

Jayden Nikorima – 4

Matty Foster – 3

Toby Warren – 3

Chris Hankinson – 1

Chris Hill – 1

Harvey Makin – 1

Kallum Watkins – 1

St Helens – 11

Moses Mbye – 4

Matty Lees – 3

Agnatius Paasi – 3

Tristan Sailor – 3

Noah Stephens – 3

Daryl Clark – 1

Morgan Knowles – 1

Jonny Lomax – 1

Curtis Sironen – 1

Alex Walmsley – 1

Matt Whitley – 1

Wakefield Trinity – 7

Isaiah Vagana – 8

Mason Lino – 5.5

Max Jowitt – 4

Josh Griffin – 3

Mike McMeeken – 3

Jack Croft – 1

Caius Faatili – 1

Warrington Wolves – 7

Rodrick Tai – 4

Jordy Crowther – 3

Lachlan Fitzgibbon – 3

Ryan Matterson – 3

Paul Vaughan – 2

Matt Dufty – 1

Dan Russell – 1

Wigan Warriors – 8

Ethan Havard – 6.5

Adam Keighran – 5

Tyler Dupree – 4

Kruise Leeming – 3

Kaide Ellis – 2

Liam Byrne – 1

Zach Eckersley – 1

Liam Farrell – 1