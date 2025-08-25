Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils men banned as seven others charged

SALFORD RED DEVILS man Finley Yates has been handed a mammoth 21 penalty points, a three-match ban and a fine following a Grade B charge of Other Contrary Behaviour.

Wigan Warriors forward Ethan Havard has also been suspended for one match after being charged with Grade C Head Contact in the 44-2 win over Wakefield Trinity.

Elsewhere, seven other players have also been charged for indiscretions over the weekend.

Following the latest round of Betfred Super League fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Jack Ashworth (Hull FC) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade A Other Contrary Behaviour – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 5 – Fine

Finley Yates (Salford Red Devils) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards – Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 21 – Three Match Suspension & Fine

Ethan O’Neill (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade A Head Contact – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2.5 – No Further Action

Aaron Pene (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade A Other Contrary Behaviour – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No Further Action

Toby Warren (Salford Red Devils) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3 – Fine

Jez Litten (Hull KR) – Opposition: Leeds Rhinos – Grade A Head Contact – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 5.5 – Fine

Fenton Rogers (Huddersfield Giants) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade A Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No Further Action

Josh Griffin (Wakefield Trinity) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade B Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3 – Fine

Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade C Head Contact – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 6.5 – 1 Match Suspension