All 13 Super League, Championship and NRL games broadcast on live TV this week

ANOTHER week of rugby league is upon us and what a week it promises to be on both sides of the world!

The live rugby league action will kick off on Thursday 13th April when The Dolphins take on South Sydney Rabbitohs for what promises to be an absolute cracker in Brisbane.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will see live rugby league being broadcast before the final live game of the weekend sees in-form Championship side Sheffield Eagles take on Swinton Lions at the Olympic Legacy Park on Monday night.

Here is the schedule in full:

Thursday 13th April

9:30am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

10:50am The Dolphins vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

​Thursday 13th April​

7:30pm Sky Sports Arena

Super League

8:00pm Salford Red Devils vs Castleford Tigers

​Friday 14th April

8:00am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

9:00am Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney Roosters

​Friday 14th April

10:55am Sky Main Event | Arena | 10:55 Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

11:00am Manly Sea Eagles v Melbourne Storm

​Friday 14th April

7:30pm Sky Sports Arena

Super League

8:00pm Warrington Wolves vs Wigan Warriors

​Saturday 15th April

5:30am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

6:00am New Zealand Warriors vs North Queensland Cowboys

​Saturday 15th April

8:30am Sky Main Event | Arena | 7:55am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

8:30am Newcastle Knights vs Penrith Panthers

​Saturday 15th April

10:30am Sky Sports Arena | 10:25am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

10:35am Gold Coast Titans vs Brisbane Broncos

​Sunday 16th April

2:20am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

2:30am Reserves: Canberra vs St George Illawarra

​Sunday 16th April

4:20am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

5:00am Canberra Raiders vs St George Illawarra

​Sunday 16th April​

5:00am Watch NRL

Queensland Cup

5:10am Wynnum Manly Seagulls vs Tweed Heads Seagulls

​​Sunday 16th April

6:55am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

7:05am Parramatta Eels vs Canterbury Bulldogs

​Monday 17th April

7:15pm ViaPlay Sports 1

Championship

7:45pm Sheffield Eagles vs Swinton Lions