Leeds Rhinos boss on Nene MacDonald fasting for Ramadan and Rhyse Martin’s goalkicking woe

GOING about his business quietly is Leeds Rhinos star Nene MacDonald.

Signed from Leigh Leopards ahead of the 2023 Super League season, MacDonald has proved to be a very shrewd signing from Leeds head coach Rohan Smith.

Able to carry the ball for big metres coming out of yardage and the potential to make his mark in defence, the Papua New Guinea international has quickly become a fans’ favourite at Headingley.

And, following a big 18-17 win over Huddersfield Giants, Smith hailed MacDonald for another great performance during the fasting of Ramadan – the Muslim month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community.

“Nene had a big contribution (to the win over Huddersfield),” Smith said.

“I’ve watched him play a lot of games over the years and he can look tired all the time, but when the ball is in hands he is fine.

“It is particularly difficult at the moment with the fasting and I respect his life choices and doing the right thing by his faith.

“The boys support him and respect him, and he has shown the other boys that it is the power of the mind rather than how many calories you can eat or litres of water you can drink a day.”

In recent weeks, Leeds have struggled with goalkicking with MacDonald’s fellow PNG international Rhyse Martin enduring a tough period.

However, Smith doesn’t think that Martin is struggling and referenced baseball players that may be going through a slump in form.

“I don’t think he’s struggling, he’s missed a few and I think every kicker goes through and anyone who plays a sport that is swing based goes through a phase.

“You see baseball players go through a slump and then go bang, bang bang. I don’t think he’s striking the ball too badly, but he has had a couple of strikes he would like to take again.

“Against Hull KR he nailed a couple of beauties in tough conditions but he will get back to his practice. (Aidan) Sezer is there if needed and he is another high quality goalkicker.”