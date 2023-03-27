Ex-Huddersfield Giants star Danny Levi shares before and hideous after picture of jaw fracture repair surgery

FORMER Huddersfield Giants star Danny Levi was in the wars to say the least last weekend.

The hooker, having recently signed for the Canberra Raiders back in the NRL, went into an awkward tackle with Cronulla Sharks’ Teig Wilton, breaking his jaw in the process. Levi stayed on the field and made another tackle before realising the extent of the injury.

“At first I thought a bad whack to the jaw,” Levi told the Daily Telegraph “Then I felt my tongue and teeth weren’t in the right spot and there were a few bones split in my mouth.

“After the tackle they ran back to me. I couldn’t close my mouth so I was pretty sure I’d broken my jaw.”

Levi is now expected to be out for two months after undergoing surgery last week afternoon after breaking his jaw in two parts and on both sides of his mouth. He needed a plate and screws on one side of his face and screws in the other.

“I’m eating like a baby,” Levi said. “It’s a puree diet. It’s not fun but I have to do this for the next four weeks. I will be trying to get back on the field around the six week mark.

“I can’t really talk properly.”

Despite officials searching the field at the GIO Stadium for missing teeth, Levi didn’t actually lose any of his shiny pearls.

“My jaw had split so much that there was this massive gap between my teeth,” Levi continued. “It looked like I had a heap of missing teeth because it was split so far.

“But I am lucky that I wasn’t missing any teeth. I managed to keep them all.”

Now, a photo has surfaced of his post-jaw fracture repair surgery – it’s not exactly what you would expect!

Danny Levi post jaw fracture repair surgery – quite the transformation! pic.twitter.com/rKoJjLxPZ1 — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) March 25, 2023