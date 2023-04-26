All 15 live TV rugby league games this week as Warrington Wolves play host to international double-header

ANOTHER week of rugby league is upon us and what a week it promises to be!
The action this week kicks off tomorrow morning when Sydney Roosters take on St George Illawarra Dragons as part of the NRL’s ANZAC Day celebrations.
Here are the 15 live TV rugby league games this week and weekend:
Tuesday 25th April
6:00am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership – ANZAC Day
7:05am Sydney Roosters vs St George Illawarra Dragons
Tuesday 25th April
9:00am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership – ANZAC Day
10:00am Melbourne Storm vs New Zealand Warriors
Thursday 27th April
9:30am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
10:50am Cronulla Sharks vs North Queensland Cowboys
Friday 28th April
8:55am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
9:00am Parramatta Eels vs Newcastle Knights
Friday 28th April
10:50am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
11:00am Brisbane Broncos vs South Sydney Rabbitohs
Saturday 29th April
3:30am Watch NRL
New South Wales Cup
3:40am Reserves: Canberra Raiders v South Sydney Rabbitohs
Saturday 29th April
6:00am Sky Sports Arena | 5:30am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
6:00am Canberra Raiders vs The Dolphins
Saturday 29th April
8:30am Sky Sports Arena | 7:55am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
8:30am Manly Sea Eagles vs Gold Coast Titans
Saturday 29th April
10:25am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
10:35am Penrith Panthers v Wests Tigers
Saturday 29th April
1:30pm Sky Sports Arena
Women’s International
2:00pm England vs France
Saturday 29th April
4:10pm Sky Sports Arena
Women’s International
4:30pm England vs France
Sunday 30th April
2:20am Watch NRL
New South Wales Cup
2:30am Reserves: New Zealand Warriors vs Sydney Roosters
Sunday 30th April
4:20am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
5:00am New Zealand Warriors vs Sydney Roosters
Sunday 30th April
5:00am Watch NRL
Queensland Cup
5:10am Burleigh Bears v sBrisbane Tigers
Sunday 30th April
7:05am Sky Sports Arena | 6:55am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
7:05am St George Illawarra Dragons vs Canterbury Bulldogs