All 19 live Challenge Cup, NRL and Women’s Rugby League action on TV this week

ANOTHER week of rugby league action is upon this week and what a week it promises to be!

The live action kicks off on Thursday when St George Illawarra Dragons host Wests Tigers, with the action culminating in Hull KR’s Challenge Cup semi-final clash against the Wigan Warriors on Sunday night.

Here is the live TV action this week:

Thursday 20th July

NRL Premiership – St George Illawarra Dragons vs Wests Tigers – Watch NRL – 10.50am kick-off

Friday 21st July

NRL Premiership – New Zealand Warriors vs Canberra Raiders – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 9am kick-off

NRL Premiership – South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Brisbane Broncos – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 11am kick-off

​Saturday 22nd July

​Women’s NRLW Premiership – Gold Coast Titans vs North Queensland Cowboys – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 3.50am kick-off

NRL Premiership – Gold Coast Titans vs Sydney Roosters – Watch NRL – 6am kick-off​

Women’s NRLW Premiership – Newcastle Knights vs St George Illawarra Dragons – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Main Event – 6.10am kick-off

NRL Premiership – Newcastle Knights vs Melbourne Storm – Watch NRL – 8.30am kick-off

​NRL Premiership – North Queensland Cowboys vs Parramatta Eels – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 10.35am kick-off

Women’s NRLW Premiership – Brisbane Broncos vs Sydney Roosters – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Mix – 10.45am kick-off

Women’s Challenge Cup Semi-Final – St Helens vs York Valkyrie – BBC Red Button – 11.45am kick-off

Challenge Cup Semi-Final – St Helens vs Leigh Leopards – BBC One – 2.30pm kick-off

1895 Cup Semi-Final – London Broncos vs Halifax Panthers – Our League – 5pm kick-off

Sunday 23rd July

Women’s NRL Premiership – Parramatta Eels vs Wests Tigers – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 3am kick-off

Women’s NRL Premiership – Cronulla Sharks vs Canberra Raiders – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 4.50am kick-off

NRL Premiership – Penrith Panthers vs Canterbury Bulldogs – Watch NRL – 5am kick-off

NRL Premiership – Cronulla Sharks vs Manly Sea Eagles – Watch NRL – 7.05am kick-off​

1895 Cup Semi-Final – York Knights vs Batley Bulldogs – Our League – 12 noon kick-off

​Women’s Challenge Cup Semi-Final – Wigan Warriors vs Leeds Rhinos – BBC Red Button – 2.15pm kick-off

​Challenge Cup Semi-Final – Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors – BBC Two – 5pm kick-off​