Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth confirms deals for French duo

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have been boosted in recent months by new signings.

The likes of Will Dagger, Luke Gale, David Fifita and Jack Croft have all boosted the West Yorkshire club’s chances of Super League survival.

With three wins in four games, Trinity are now just two points behind 11th-placed Castleford Tigers with head coach Mark Applegarth continuing to try and add to his Wakefield squad for the remainder of the season.

Two men that came through the door at the end of May were Romain Franco and Hugo Salabio, with the pair joining on a month’s trial.

At present, Franco is out with a shoulder injury whilst Salabio is still serving his seven-match ban, given for a dangerous throw on Leeds Rhinos’ Richie Myler when the two sides met last month.

However, Applegarth has confirmed that both Franco and Salabio have been given deals until the end of the 2023 season, with the latter expected to return in Wakefield’s clash with the Warrington Wolves.