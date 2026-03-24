All 66 Super League players with disciplinary points so far in 2026

THE start of the new Super League season has been fast and frenetic.

With Super League new boys Bradford Bulls, Toulouse Olympique and York Knights joining the top flight to make it 14 teams, the Disciplinary Match Review Panel has two extra sides to assess on a Monday, though with it being the Challenge Cup this weekend, those fixtures numbered eight.

Of course, from Grades A to F, the severity of punishment can greatly differ to the sanctions meted about by the MRP.

Here are all the penalty points accrued by 66 Super League players so far:

Bradford Bulls – 4

Eliot Peposhi – 23

Loghan Lewis – 17.25

Ryan Sutton – 4

Luke Hooley – 1.75

Castleford Tigers – 4

Daejarn Asi – 3.25

Semi Valemei – 3

Liam Hood – 1

Joe Stimson – 1

Catalans Dragons – 5

Ben Garcia – 9.5

Nick Cotric – 6

Josh Allen – 1.25

Lewis Dodd – 1

Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e

Huddersfield Giants – 5

Sam Hewitt – 7

Alex Chippendale – 5

Asher O’Donnell – 3

Chris Patolo – 3

Jack Billington – 1.75

Hull FC – 3

Ligi Sao – 15

Cade Cust – 6

Lewis Martin – 1

Hull KR – 9

Karl Lawton – 23

Mikey Lewis – 5

Elliot Minchella – 3.25

Dean Hadley – 2.5

Sauaso Sue – 1.75

Sam Luckley – 1.5

Peta Hiku – 1.25

Jai Whitbread – 1

Tom Whitehead – 1

Leeds Rhinos – 6

Kallum Watkins – 3.25

Lachie Miller – 3

Maika Sivo – 1.25

Danny Levi – 1

Jeremiah Mata’utia – 1

Jarrod O’Connor – 1

Leigh Leopards – 2

Owen Trout – 4.5

Jack Hughes – 1

St Helens – 5

Kyle Feldt – 21

Joe Shorrocks – 13.5

Jackson Hastings – 5

David Klemmer – 3.5

Mark Percival – 3

Toulouse Olympique – 5

Rob Butler – 5

Joe Cator – 3.25

Anthony Marion – 3

Romeo Tropis – 1.25

Lambert Belmas – 1

Wakefield Trinity – 6

Jay Pitts – 3.25

Ky Rodwell – 3

Seth Nikotemo – 1.25

Tyson Smoothy – 1.25

Jazz Tevaga – 1.25

Caleb Hamlin-Uele – 1

Warrington Wolves – 3

Liam Byrne – 3

Ben Currie – 3

Ewan Smith – 3

Wigan Warriors – 8

Ethan Havard – 5

Brad O’Neill – 4.25

Adam Keighran – 3.5

Patrick Mago – 3

Junior Nsemba – 3

Luke Thompson – 2.75

Oliver Partington – 2

Liam Marshall – 1.25

York Knights – 2

Paul Vaughan – 1.75

Sam Cook – 1