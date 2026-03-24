Paul McShane injury latest given by York boss Mark Applegarth

PAUL MCSHANE is likely to be fit and raring to go for York Knights’ clash with Wakefield Trinity on Friday night.

It will be the first ever Super League clash between the two sides, but McShane has plenty of history with Wakefield, registering over 50 appearances for the club in 2014 and 2015.

The 36-year-old left the field early in the Knights’ narrow loss to Wigan Warriors last weekend, but York boss Mark Applegarth has given a promising prognosis on the hooker.

“Paul McShane just had nasty bruising. It swelled up pretty badly during the game and he was struggling to grip the ball,” Applegarth said.

“He will be in contention and there are no issues there. He’s a former Man of Steel and he’s been at the pinnacle of the game.

“He’s a massive player for us. It’s not only what he does ability wise but he’s a bit of glue for us in the middle.

“He’s very good at directing us through the middle third and bringing people together.

“I’m relieved it’s not a serious one, I’m really happy he gets to go again.”