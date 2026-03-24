Goole Vikings regroup as duo ruled out with long-term injuries

GOOLE VIKINGS coach Scott Taylor welcomed a bye round following “a big few weeks” for his team.

After crashing out of the Challenge Cup fourth round at the hands of Warrington, the Vikings had a blank weekend and now head to Rochdale on Sunday.

Taylor believes the time off was necessary to reset, saying: “It came at a good stage for us.

“We’d had a big few weeks physically and emotionally with the cup run, so the break has given the players a chance to recover, freshen up and get ready for the next block of games.”

After tackling Hornets, Goole host Newcastle on Good Friday, April 3 and Whitehaven on Sunday, April 12.

“We had a couple of bumps and bruises, which you expect after a match like that, and we went into it with a few injuries, so being able to regroup was good,” added the coach.

While most of the issues are short-term, Taylor has a couple of players set for lengthy lay-offs – prop Jack Coventry and hooker Oliver Morgan, a close-season signing from Warrington.

“Unfortunately for both lads, they needed surgery,” he continued.

“Jack has gone under the knife for an arm injury and it could be his season. We will manage his recovery and give him every chance to get back before the year is out, but we won’t take any risks with him, because he needs to get it right.

“Oli has a shoulder problem and will need surgery too, which is a clearly a blow to him. He’d started the season really well.

“But he’s taken the news in his stride. He is a really positive kid and he’ll be back before we know it.

“They’re both in good hands and we’ll make sure they’re well looked after.”