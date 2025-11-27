All BBC games confirmed for the 2026 Super League season so far

THE 2026 Super League fixture list is out – and so too many of the broadcast arrangements.

The BBC will again have 15 broadcast picks – ten on terrestrial television and five on the iPlayer – and their first choice comes in the shape of Castleford Tigers’ home clash against Wigan Warriors in round one on Sunday 15 February.

Here are the games that have been chosen for free-to-air coverage so far – including the World Club Challenge.

Sunday, February 15 – Round One

Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors – BBC iPlayer – 3pm

Thursday, February 19 – World Club Challenge

Hull KR v Brisbane Broncos – BBC3 – 7.30pm

Saturday, February 28 – Round Three

Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity – BBC2 – 5.30pm

Saturday, March 21 – Round Five

Catalans Dragons v Hull KR – BBC2 – 5.30pm

Saturday, March 28 – Round Six

Leigh Leopards v Toulouse Olympique – BBC2 – 5.30pm

Friday, April 3 – Round Seven (Rivals Round)

Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos – BBC iPlayer – 8pm

Thursday, May 14 – Round 11

Huddersfield Giants v St Helens – BBC iPlayer – 8pm

Saturday, June 6 – Round 13

Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR – BBC2 – 5.30pm