All BBC games confirmed for the 2026 Super League season so far

THE 2026 Super League fixture list is out – and so too many of the broadcast arrangements.
The BBC will again have 15 broadcast picks – ten on terrestrial television and five on the iPlayer – and their first choice comes in the shape of Castleford Tigers’ home clash against Wigan Warriors in round one on Sunday 15 February.
Here are the games that have been chosen for free-to-air coverage so far – including the World Club Challenge.
Sunday, February 15 – Round One
Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors – BBC iPlayer – 3pm
Thursday, February 19 – World Club Challenge
Hull KR v Brisbane Broncos – BBC3 – 7.30pm
Saturday, February 28 – Round Three
Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity – BBC2 – 5.30pm
Saturday, March 21 – Round Five
Catalans Dragons v Hull KR – BBC2 – 5.30pm
Saturday, March 28 – Round Six
Leigh Leopards v Toulouse Olympique – BBC2 – 5.30pm
Friday, April 3 – Round Seven (Rivals Round)
Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos – BBC iPlayer – 8pm
Thursday, May 14 – Round 11
Huddersfield Giants v St Helens – BBC iPlayer – 8pm
Saturday, June 6 – Round 13
Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR – BBC2 – 5.30pm