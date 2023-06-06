Jack Walker set to make Hull KR debut following Lachlan Coote blow

JACK WALKER is set to make his Hull KR debut following his move from the Bradford Bulls.

Rovers go up against Catalans Dragons on Saturday at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, but they will have to do so without the likes of James Batchelor, Sauaso Sue and Lachlan Coote following injuries sustained in the 26-16 loss to the Salford Red Devils at the Magic Weekend.

Willie Peters’ men were second best on the day, but also lost a number of key men with Coote suffering his third failed HIA in the 2023 Super League season already.

That rules him out for the clash against Catalans, but KR have a ready-made replacement waiting in the wings following his shock move from the Championship: Jack Walker.

Walker put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the 2023 season, with his Bradford contract containing a Super League clause.

As such, Peters acknowledges that the move has “come at a good time” following the loss of Coote.

“We knew that we needed depth in the fullback position and with Lachlan going down he won’t be able to play this week so it’s come at a good time,” Peters said.

Upon Walker’s signing, the KR boss said: “We need some depth in our fullback position with Ethan (Ryan) breaking his jaw, so Jack (Walker) will give us much needed depth there.

“Jack has played at the highest domestic level and won a competition with Leeds. In my eyes, he’s a genuine Super League player and will fit in well with us at Hull KR. Also, it’s important that Jack plays every week so when he’s not in our squad, Jack will be available for Bradford.”