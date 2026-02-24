All the fan information for Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR spectators

LEEDS RHINOS and Hull KR head off to Las Vegas in the hunt for two competition points in what is Super League’s second venture to Sin City.

Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves were the first to make the journey in 2025, and now Rovers and Leeds are making the highly-publicised trip across.

So what can fans of both sides expect?

TEN ATTRACTIONS IN LAS VEGAS

Welcome to Las Vegas Sign

An iconic landmark of the city that stands 25 feet tall and was installed in 1959.

Las Vegas Strip

Colourful home to casinos, restaurants, resorts and shows.

The Mob Museum

The museum aims to give understanding of organised crime’s history and its impact on US society.

Grand Canyon

Breathtaking views on offer with Las Vegas being a gateway to the Grand Canyon’s West Rim South Rim.

Red Rock Canyon

Red sandstone formations provide beautiful scenery, and there are hiking and biking opportunities.

Lee Canyon’s Winter Lifts

Ski resort close to the Las Vegas strip with a lift experience possible – plus lunch and coffee at high altitude.

Tom Brady’s Hall of Excellence

Museum showcasing memorabilia including the legend’s Super Bowl rings, close to dining and drinking opportunities.

High Roller

Standing 550 feet tall, visitors can sit in a cabin and take in 360-degree views of the city during a 30-minute rotation.

Sphere

A revolutionary entertainment venue that puts on shows, it features the world’s largest high-definition screen.

Fountains of Bellagio

Described as the most ambitious water feature ever conceived, visitors can see a choreographed water and light show set to music.

OFFICIAL RUGBY LEAGUE FAN BARS IN LAS VEGAS

LEEDS RHINOS – Blondie’s at Planet Hollywood Casino

From Wednesday 25th February, the bar will be decked out in Rhinos merchandise with classic games and action on the giant screens plus special appearances for familiar faces on Wednesday and Friday evening.

Ahead of the big game against Hull KR, from 5pm-7pm on Friday 27th February, legends Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Danny McGuire and Barrie McDermott will be on hand to meet fans and pose for selfies. There is Drinks with the Stars at Blondies on Friday night between 5pm-7pm, which is free entry and the chance to meet some legends and look ahead to the game.

HULL KR – The Rockhouse

Rockhouse will welcome Hull KR supporters all week. There are player and special guest visits throughout the week. Secure exclusive discounts at nine venues across Las Vegas with the official Robins in Vegas Red Wristband priced at £10, giving discounts on food, drinks and attractions all week.

Friday, with a gold wristband, is the official pre-party but the event is now officially sold out.

ADDITIONAL RUGBY LEAGUE HUBS/EVENTS IN LAS VEGAS

Fan Hub at the Resorts World hotel from Wednesday 25 to Friday 27 February

Experience the Rugby League Las Vegas Fan Hub at Resorts World from Wednesday 25 to Friday 27 February from 10am to 4pm. You’ll enjoy live podcasts, player signings from all clubs, Q&As with legends, prize giveaways, live music, and team mascot appearances. This is a free and accessible destination for Rugby League action all week long.

Ozfest at The Complex, Resorts World on Thursday 26 and Friday 27 February

Experience top Australian brands from industries such as food, beverages, agriculture, sport and technology across from Thursday 26 and Friday 27 February 10am to 4pm. Plus, enjoy fan activations, free Aussie food and barbeque, live Rugby League drills, player signings, merch, giveaways, live entertainment and happy hour drinks. Entrance is free and open to all ages.

NRL Fan Fest on Fremont Street on Thursday 26 February

Fans can see each of the competing teams and catch all the action at NRL Fan Fest on Fremont Street on Thursday, 26 February.

The Fan Fest is a free event for travelling rugby league fans, providing an opportunity for fans to meet and interact with all competing teams.

Open from 5pm, it is a Rugby League Street party.

Entrance to this event is free from 5pm and is open to all ages, with no ticket required.

Vegas Nines Tournament on Thursday 26 February and Friday 27 February at Silver Bowl Park

The Rugby League Vegas 9s Tournament returns, featuring Men’s & Women’s Premier and Community divisions with teams from around the globe competing for a major prize pool, plus activations, food trucks, and music to keep the festival vibes alive between games.

USA Hawks v Scotland Bravhearts on Friday 27 February at Coronado High School in Henderson

The USA Hawks Men’s, Women’s and Youth National Teams will battle the Scotland Bravehearts, Men’s, Women’s and Youth National Teams in a triple header event on Feburary 27th. The matches are being played at Coronado High School in Henderson which is on the south-eastern outskirts of Vegas.