Challenge Cup Fourth Round schedule as Leigh-Hull FC fixture moved

THE full Challenge Cup Fourth Round schedule has now been confirmed with Leigh Leopards’ clash with Hull FC being moved from Friday 13 March to Saturday 14 March.

That’s down to what Hull FC called ‘logistical reasons’ relating to the Leigh Sports Village.

A statement from the Black and Whites said: “The club can confirm that despite last week’s fixture announcement, the match will now be played on Saturday 14th March at the Leigh Sports Village, kicking off at 3.00pm.

“The club have been informed by Leigh Leopards that the fixture cannot take place on the originally announced date of Friday 13th March due to logistical reasons relating to the venue.”

That means that just two fixtures will take place on Friday 13 March – Wakefield Trinity’s clash against Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors’ tie with Bradford Bulls.

The Wakefield-Leeds fixture will also be shown live on the BBC iPlayer, with Huddersfield Giants’ home tie against Hull KR being broadcast on The Sportsman.

Friday March 13

Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos (8pm) – BBC iPlayer

Wigan Warriors v Bradford Bulls (8pm)

Saturday March 14

York Knights v Keighley Cougars (12pm)

Goole Vikings v Warrington Wolves (2pm)

Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR (3pm) – The Sportsman

Leigh Leopards v Hull FC (3pm)

Castleford Tigers v St Helens (6pm)

Catalans Dragons v Oldham (6:30pm)