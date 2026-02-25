Wigan Warriors’ Matt Peet explains Liam Farrell centre selection amidst Jake Wardle injury

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has explained his decision to play Liam Farrell in the left centre against Hull FC.

The Warriors ran out 34-6 winners against the Black and Whites last weekend with a number of question marks over who would replace the injured Jake Wardle for that game.

Wardle had suffered an MCL injury during the Warriors’ 26-16 win over Castleford Tigers in Round One, with Dayon Sambou the favourite to replace the centre for the Round Two clash against Hull.

However, Peet chose to go with veteran Farrell, and now he has explained why.

“I thought that our right edge has been playing pretty well and we knew that Hull FC’s left edge was particularly strong so I wanted to keep Adam (Keighran) and Zach (Eckersley) together on that right edge which meant I would use Faz (Farrell) to replace Jake (Wardle) on the left,” Peet said.

“Liam was very good, he’s got that capability. He’s an intelligent rugby player and outstanding athlete.

“He’s selfless in what he does. It made sense in that occasion to play Faz there and keep our right edge intact.

“We are lucky to have him on and off the field.”

When asked if Peet would make the same selection decision ahead of Friday night’s clash with Leigh Leopards, he replied: “I’m not giving it away.”