Widnes Vikings line up Australian forward

WIDNES VIKINGS have signed versatile Australian forward Morgan McWhirter following the departure of former Super League player Ryan Lannon, who has joined Championship rivals Oldham.

The 23-year-old, who has signed terms to the end of next season, will be available as soon as his commitments with French Super XIII side Limoux Grizzlies have finished.

Originally from the Central Coast of New South Wales, McWhirter spent three years at North Queensland Cowboys, during which he played for affiliate team Mackay Cutters in the Queensland Cup.

He then had a stint with New South Wales Cup side North Sydney Bears before returning to the Queensland competition with Sunshine Coast Falcons and Townsville Blackhawks.

Widnes have been hit by injuries this season, and coach Allan Coleman (pictured) said: “It’s fantastic to get Morgan over the line. We’ve kept a close eye on him and have worked with his agent for a couple of months now.

“He’s played at a good level in Australia and came through some really great systems. Hopefully he’ll have a big impact for us, he’s renowned for being really aggressive and having great go-forward.”

McWhirter said: “I’m so excited to be joining the team for the rest of this season and 2026. I can’t wait to get over there, meet all the fans, and hear some of the brilliant chants that come with the English culture.

“I’m hoping I can bring an extra dimension to the forward pack, I know the fans will be really welcoming and I’m just hoping to repay them by playing some good rugby.”