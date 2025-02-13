Zac Woolford on impact of Tom Burgess and Luke Robinson at Huddersfield Giants

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS new signing Zac Woolford says confidence is really high in the camp and a lot of that is due to his fellow new boy Tom Burgess.

Woolford is one of six new signings to have been snapped up by head coach Luke Robinson ahead of the 2025 Betfred Super League season as they look to improve on their ninth-place finish in 2024.

The 28-year-old hooker arrives in England from NRL side Canberra Raiders and is joined by Liam Sutcliffe, George King, Jacob Gagai and Taane Milne.

All five signings are notable names but they have all been upstaged by the capture of Burgess, the England international and NRL Grand Final winner with South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Woolford admits that all the Giants are learning from him and are full of confidence with him by their side.

“It is obviously massive,” said Woolford on the signing of Burgess.

“He’s such a high-profile player and he has done it all. Having him next to you gives us great confidence.

“You know he’s got your back and you know what he can do.

“Running out with him and training with him has given me so much confidence and I’m sure it will be the same when I’m out there on the field playing with him.“

Woolford has also been impressed with head coach Robinson. Although he has worked the squad extremely hard during pre-season, the hooker believes the players and coaching staff are all on the same page heading into their opening Super League game against Warrington Wolves on Sunday.

“I am ready,” added Woolford.

“You get to this stage of the year and you are just itching for a game. I had to watch the boys play a couple of trial games over the last few weeks and it has made that itch a little bit stronger. So I am really looking forward to the start of the season.

“The coach has put his stamp on the team for this year. He’s made it very clear to us all about the way he wants to play and he has been really unrelenting in that message and I think it’s getting through now.

“The proof will be in the pudding, obviously, but we are all on the same page. It’s time to put it into action now.”