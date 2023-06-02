Super League Magic Weekend Sunday Team News: Huddersfield debutant as St Helens and Warrington stars return from suspension

SUPER LEAGUE’S Magic Weekend is upon us and what a weekend of action it promises to be!

After a hectic day on Saturday, Sunday’s action kicks off at 12 noon with Wakefield Trinity searching for their first win of the year against the Leigh Leopards, who currently sit fifth in the Super League table.

St Helens and Huddersfield Giants follow up before Hull FC take on Warrington Wolves to bring the curtain down on what should be a brilliant weekend.

But, what do the 21-man squads look like for Sunday’s games?

Wakefield Trinity’s 21-man squad

Brought to you by @WDHcarelink. 🤝 Your Trinity #MagicWeekend squad for the day 2 opener 🆚️ @LeighLeopardsRL. 📝 pic.twitter.com/6UG5MNY1zT — Wakefield Trinity (@WTrinityRL) June 2, 2023

David Fifita, Jack Croft and Isaac Shaw could make their second debuts for Trinity following their recent move as Tom Lineham also returns from injury.

Leigh Leopards’ 21-man squad

Leigh’s 21-man squad is unchanged.

St Helens’ 21-man squad

Saints’ Ben Davies and Sam Royle make way for star centre Mark Percival who is back available following a hamstring injury, and prop forward Matty Lees returns following his two-match suspension.

Huddersfield Giants’ 21-man squad

Adam Milner is set for his Huddersfield debut following the recent move from Castleford.

Hull FC’s 21-man squad

📋 Tony Smith has named his 21-man squad ahead of Sunday's Magic Weekend clash against @WarringtonRLFC at St James' Park… 🤝 In association with @JadanPress. ⚫️⚪️ #COYH — Hull FC (@hullfcofficial) June 2, 2023

Hull boss Tony Smith has made just one change to the squad with Andre Savelio returning to the squad in place of fellow forward Nick Staveley.

Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad

Josh Drinkwater returns from his one-match suspension with Riley Dean expected to drop out.