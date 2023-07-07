Andy Last on Castleford Tigers recruitment and why he is being cautious over immediate signings

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have endured a difficult season in Super League 2023 so far.

Sitting second bottom of the Super League table, the West Yorkshire club are arguably in a rebuild situation under head coach Andy Last.

Their targeting of younger, fresher players such as Nixon Putt, Sylvester Namo, Sam Wood and Jordy Crowther is evidence of this.

Though those four are rumoured to be moving to The Jungle for 2024, Last has also brought in Riley Dean, Will Tate and Jordan Johnstone for the here and now.

In terms of potentially bringing in extra bodies for this season, the Castleford boss explained that he is looking, but that the player has to be the right fit for the Tigers.

“We are always looking but like we have said before, when I’ve said there’s nothing out there, I mean there is nothing out there that suits us,” Last said.

“We need to make sure if we recruit someone that he fits what we want. He doesn’t block somebody’s pathway, that person can impact and help the team in the here and now but also with regards to the culture both off the field and on the field.

“When I’ve said previously there is nothing out there, that’s been misquoted, I meant there is nothing out there for us. What we’ve done is remained patient and made sure the players that we have brought in with Riley Dean and Jordan Johnstone will help us here and now.

“What we didn’t want to do was bring in players in short-term stints which impacts on your long-term recruitment decisions.

“We have been conscious about making sure we make the right decisions that the players can help us in the present but don’t impact on further recruitment.”