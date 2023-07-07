Hull FC head coach Tony Smith dismisses link with Super League centre

SUPER LEAGUE clubs are well in the process of building for 2024 as the 2023 season gets into its second half.

Among those linked with a number of players is Hull FC – with the likes of Brad Dwyer and Adam Swift expected to leave the club whilst there has also been talk of the Black and Whites looking at Wakefield Trinity centre Reece Lyne.

Of course, Lyne began his career with FC, debuting back in 2010. That being said, the centre made just eight appearances before leaving for Wakefield Trinity ahead of the 2012 Super League season.

Spending a decade at Wakefield so far, Lyne has gone on to make over 200 appearances for the West Yorkshire club, registering 60 tries in the process.

The 30-year-old has, however, been linked with a move to the Black and Whites, but head coach Tony Smith insists that those rumours are wide of the mark.

“There’s nothing to comment on apart from that he’s a good player and someone I know. I know Reece through my former club (Hull KR), he had strong connections there. I think he is the son-in-law of the president so I used to see him at Rovers games regularly,” Smith told Hull Hull FC website.

“Aside from my brother having coached him at Wakefield, I know Reece well enough to say hello to but that’s as far as that conversation or links to us can go that I met him in the past.”