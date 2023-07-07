St Helens trio remain sidelined as Paul Wellens hails unlucky out-of-contract star Will Hopoate

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens knows he has a few selection issues on his hands at present.

Like almost every Super League club at this point in time, Wellens has had to deal with a number of injuries to a plethora of his stars.

Three of those – Curtis Sironen, Joe Batchelor and Tommy Makinson – are set to remain on the sidelines for this weekend’s visit to the Warrington Wolves.

“Everyone has come through ok, there are a few bumps and bruises but everyone is ok. We have got Curtis Sironen, Joe Batchelor and Tommy Makinson on the sidelines. Tee Ritson still has a grumbling with his knee and we will see how it progresses,” Wellens said.

“We are hopeful Joe Batchelor is back for Catalans. In terms of hamstring injuries, we have to look at training load, the amount of distance and high speed the player has covered.

“As a coaching staff we cater our drills with a right amount of detail. There are a number other things we can go through even with the pitch surface. There are a multitude of factors that can cause injuries.

“What we will never know is pinpoint why it happened but it’s important we are meticulous and look at ourselves, our systems and programs to ensure we are not putting our players too much at risk.”

One player who has endured a tough run with injuries for Saints has been Will Hopoate, and, with his contract running out at the end of the 2023 season, Wellens has praised the Tongan international’s diligence in trying to get back on the field.

“Will has had some tough times with injuries and it’s been well documented. He is the most diligent professional and does everything that is asked for him to get his body right. His quality is undoubted.

“Different things motivate different players but I think Will is a player, regardless of the contract situation, when he goes out on the field he wants to achieve his best. I don’t think you achieve what he has in the game approaching it any other way.”