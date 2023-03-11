Wakefield Trinity swoop for Super League forward on short-term deal

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have bolstered their ranks with the signing of a Super League forward on a short-term deal.

That man is Huddersfield Giants forward Sam Hewitt who joins Mark Applegarth’s side on a two-week loan deal.

The 23-year old forward who has made 43 appearances for the Giants since his debut in 2018, strengthens the pack with the likes of Josh Bowden and Kelepi Tanginoa currently absent.

Hewitt said: “I’m really looking forward to joining Wakefield and getting stuck in.

“Hopefully I can get some good minutes under my belt and add something to the team with my performances on the pitch.”

Trinity Head Coach, Mark Applegarth, added: “I’m really pleased to be able to bring Sam in on loan to bolster our pack over the next few weeks.

“Sam is a young hungry forward who is excited to be linking up with the squad on Monday and ripping in for us.

“I’m looking forward to working with him and I’m sure he’ll make his mark on the team over the next few weeks. I’d also like to thank Huddersfield for allowing Sam to join us.”