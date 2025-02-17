Andy Mazey eyes big season for Rochdale Hornets

ROCHDALE HORNETS chairman Andy Mazey is “really pleased” with his club’s retention and recruitment – and is backing coach Gary Thornton to inspire a big season for the club.

Hornets bowed out in the early stages of the play-offs last season, and with Swinton, Dewsbury and Whitehaven dropping down, the third tier is expected to be even more competitive.

But Mazey believes there is “positive energy in the camp” ahead of the new campaign (Rochdale host Keighley on Sunday).

“I’ve been really pleased with our retention, recruitment and the standard of our squad overall,” he said.

“We seem to have picked up where we left off last year with a very positive energy in the camp and some encouraging performances so far against Oldham, Widnes and Cornwall.

Rochdale have a dual-registration deal with neighbours Oldham, and Mazey added: “Gary wants to give every opportunity to our own players which I fully support.

“But injuries and suspensions do hurt you, which is why having a dual-registration partner is important for us.

“The board and I are also committed to backing Gary should a player he feels can strengthen our group becomes available.”