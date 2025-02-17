Dewsbury Rams set for League One opener after rebuild

DEWSBURY RAMS coach Paul March believes the club’s Championship demise in 2024 was “mental” as he prepares his charges for their bid to return at the first attempt.

The Rams won just once last season, with previous coach Dale Ferguson exiting his post in May.

Now March, who took over from Ferguson and endured a difficult year, is hoping his focus on bringing in younger players such as outside back Caelum Jordan, hooker Luke Mearns, halfback Louie Walker and loose-forward Dec Tomlinson will boost the squad.

“Last year was tough for us,” he said. “I don’t think it was physical – more mental – but obviously our fate and relegation to League One was made certain quite early.

“That gave me the opportunity to begin rebuilding the team and bring in a lot of young players to add to the experience we already had.”

March has signed Tomlinson, Jordan and Mearns from Shaw Cross, whom he also coached last season, with Walker moving from another amateur club, Dewsbury Moor.

Dewsbury’s league opener is at home to North Wales Crusaders on Sunday.