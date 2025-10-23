Nathan Cleary sends warning to Australia and picks out England’s biggest threat

By JOSEPH SAUNDERS

AUSTRALIA halfback Nathan Cleary has played down the Kangaroos’ favourites tag ahead of Saturday’s Ashes series opener against England at Wembley.

The tourists’ squad is packed with the finest talent the NRL has to offer and Kevin Walters’ men are 1/4 favourites with the bookies.

Cleary is regarded one of the world’s best players for his role in Penrith Panthers’ four consecutive NRL premiership titles from 2021-24, but was prudent before Saturday’s match.

He said: “All of us have to play our best game to beat England, to be honest.

“It’s easy to look at the teamsheet and see talent, but it will be the team that gels together the best and works the hardest for each other that will come out on top on Saturday.

“The important thing is not to focus too much on the individual.”

However, Cleary couldn’t deny certain individuals will have more impact than others.

Six of the 24-strong England squad selected for this series by head coach Shaun Wane ply their trade in Australia, but there is one name which stands out among them.

“Herbie Farnworth is the pick of the bunch,” said Cleary.

“He’s an outstanding player, both in the NRL, and whenever he represents England.”

The 25-year-old centre moved from Burnley to Australia as a teenager and has risen to become one of the NRL’s premier talents, first with Brisbane Broncos and now at their city rivals the Dolphins.

But for Cleary, there is another, more significant, Australia-UK connection in this series.

His girlfriend, Australia international footballer Mary Fowler, plays as a striker for Manchester City, having initially moved from their homeland to Europe in 2020 with French side Montpellier.

“She’ll be supporting Australia on Saturday,” Cleary said with a grin.

“I have been over a few times now, to see her but also to play rugby. I always enjoy being over here.”

The New South Wales native was part of the Australia squad which won the World Cup in England in 2022, and he returned with Penrith in 2024 for the World Club Challenge when they were edged out 16-12 in a pulsating showdown with Wigan Warriors.

Cleary is relishing playing at Wembley before the old rivals battle it out in front of sell-out crowds at the recently-opened Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool and Leeds’s AMT Headingley.

Cleary said: “I’m most looking forward to playing at Wembley.

“We went out there to see the pitch and it’s pretty wild to think that we will actually be playing here.

“I’m very grateful for that opportunity and in such a famous stadium where there have been so many great teams and players that have performed here.”