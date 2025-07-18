‘Inspiring’ Zak Hardaker leaves Hull FC team-mate in awe

ZAK HARDAKER’S versatility has left Hull FC team-mate Jed Cartwright in awe this year.

The former Man of Steel has been enjoying a vintage first season with the club, at the age of 33, following a move from Leigh Leopards, helping to propel Hull into play-off contention.

And he has taken on a variety of roles not only across the backline – including a recent return to fullback, where he has been named in the Super League Dream Team three times previously – but also in the back row.

The spell in the pack was prompted by injuries to several Hull men including Cartwright, who missed more than three months of action with a torn hamstring.

“He’s played fullback, second-row, wing, centre, even at one stage he was in the halves,” said the Australian forward, son of head coach John Cartwright.

“When he got put in the second row everyone was a bit surprised but he did an awesome job there. A player like Zak, you put him anywhere and he’ll do the same job.

“He’s so inspiring. He’s one of the best players I’ve ever had the opportunity to play with.

“The energy he brings and his spirit, if you’re in a dark place and really fatigued, you look at him, see the energy he brings and don’t want to let him down. He’s massive for our team.

“I’ve watched Zak at a lot of stages of my career and you can see the amount of passion and pride he plays with, so it hasn’t surprised me. When he signed here, I was really excited to play alongside someone with that type of energy.

“The way he’s going at the minute, he’s got several years left in him. He’s a really good character to have around the team.

“What everyone sees on the field, he’s the exact same off it. He brings a lot of joy and he’s a pleasure to have around.”