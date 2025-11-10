Ashes set to continue as International Rugby League chief confirms revival plans

THE Ashes Series is set to continue as International Rugby League chief, Troy Grant, has confirmed plans for its continued revival.

Though England went down 3-0 against Australia following a 30-8 loss at Headingley at the weekend, the appetite for international rugby league is well and truly alive.

Over 130,000 spectators made the journey to London, Everton and Leeds for the Three Tests and now Grant is keen to build an international calendar that sees the Ashes well and truly reignited.

“We want to reintroduce a beloved rugby league tradition, being the Kangaroos tour and the Ashes,” said Grant.

“Our hopes with the construction of an international calendar to reintroduce the Ashes has been so successful that we can give fans what they want by confirming the Kangaroo tour for the Ashes will feature as an ongoing regular tour every four years.

“It will rebuild a rugby league narrative that was lost for two decades.

“We want to keep it in a cycle with our rugby league World Cups so fans have regularity and can plan for tours, and it also helps the travelling crowd of supporters,” Grant said.

“Peter V’landys [ARLC chairman] and Andrew Abdo [NRL CEO] have been awesome. I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Grant also held special praise for the way in which the Kangaroos approached the tour of the UK.

“They have promoted the game at every opportunity and have breathed life back into a beloved part of our sport.

“England has been crying out for this level of competition that they haven’t previously had in their own hemisphere.

“The commitment by Australia this year has only helped raise that level of competition in preparation for next year’s World Cup, which is due to be the most competitive World Cup in history.”