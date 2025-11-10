Joe Westerman pens new Castleford Tigers deal

JOE WESTERMAN has penned a new one-year deal with Castleford Tigers, League Express can exclusively reveal.

The 35-year-old has made 101 appearances for the Tigers since rejoining his hometown club ahead of the 2022 Super League season, but the veteran has seemingly aged like a fine wine and continues to be one of the West Yorkshire side’s most consistent performers.

And Westerman has now been rewarded for those efforts with a new one-year contract that will take him past his 36th birthday.

The loose-forward – who has also operated at prop and in the back row, came through the ranks at The Jungle and went on to play just over 100 appearances before making the move to Hull FC.

Westerman enjoyed two spells with the Black and Whites (between 2011 and 2015 and between 2018 and 2019), playing 160 games before joining Warrington Wolves.

Another 53 appearances later and the 35-year-old moved to Toronto Wolfpack where he would play just once until a transfer to Wakefield Trinity came about ahead of the 2020 campaign.

There, Westerman registered 34 appearances before Castleford once more came calling.