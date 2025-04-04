Ashes Third Test at Headingley sold out as Everton ticket availability limited

THE appetite for international rugby league is well and truly alive in the UK as the Ashes Third Test against Australia at AMT Headingley is now sold out.

That means that 19,500 people will be heading to the home of Leeds Rhinos to watch what will hopefully be the decider between England and Australia.

Additionally, ticket availability for the Second Test at Everton’s new stadium is limited with total sales for the series now past 75,000.

There remains just one week remaining of the priority window for those who pre-registered – before tickets go on general sale on Monday week (April 14).

Ticket sales have already bypassed the aggregate gate for the last Ashes series in 2003 which was 70,892 – a figure which could even be superseded by just the First Test at Wembley Stadium.