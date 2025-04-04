Salford Red Devils announce dual-registration partnership with London Broncos

SALFORD RED DEVILS have announced a dual-registration partnership with London Broncos.

As part of the announcement Sam Davis returns to the Broncos on a dual-registration and is available to be selected for the weekend’s trip to Featherstone

Davis graduated through the club’s academy before playing 86 times including a promotion from the Championship and a full season in Super League.

However, following a move to Salford, the hooker has been unable to play his first game for the Red Devils after not being part of the £1.2 million sustainability cap squad, meaning he has been left on the sidelines.

Davis’ loan move to London follows Nene Macdonald’s three-match loan move to Oldham.