South Sydney Rabbitohs overcome injury plight to inflict another defeat on Sydney Roosters

SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS 20 SYDNEY ROOSTERS 14

CALLUM WALKER, Accor Stadium, Friday

IT’S a win that will go down as the stuff of legend for the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Trailing 14-8 with 15 minutes to go, the Rabbitohs had just 14 available players after halves Jamie Humphrey, Cody Walker and winger Mikaele Ravalawa all succumbed to hamstring injuries.

Up stepped the returning Latrell Mitchell and substitute Jayden Sullivan, however, to make it a night to remember for Wayne Bennett’s side with two massive plays as time wound down to consign the Roosters to a fourth loss in five games.

Mitchell and Lachlan Hubner came in for the Rabbitohs with veteran winger Alex Johnston facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines with injury.

Meanwhile, Connor Watson and Salesi Foketi replaced Mark Nawaqanitawase and Victor Radley in the Roosters’ 17.

The Roosters looked in the mood early on and when Sandon Smith skipped through some weak defence in the sixth minute you could tell Trent Robinson’s men were keen to set their stall out from the get-go.

But it didn’t take long for the Rabbitohs to launch a riposte – and it came through the heart of the Roosters’ defence as Tevita Tatola was sent over by Hubner to canter under the posts.

Mitchell restored parity at 6-6 before the centre tagged on another two points after Dom Young was found to be offside from a loose ball.

The visitors were 8-6 down at half-time but decimated Souths’ ascendancy within six minutes of the resumption when Billy Smith – who was playing his first NRL game since 2023 – flew in at the corner off a terrific James Tedesco pass.

Sandon Smith couldn’t convert, however, and he was off target again when Young finished strongly with the hour in sight.

Instead of an 18-8 lead, the Roosters led just 14-8, but even then the Rabbitohs didn’t look like launching a comeback as their squad continued to be decimated.

In fact it took a moment of brilliance for the hosts to draw level. Substitute Sullivan scythed through the Roosters’ line like a hot knife through butter before drawing Tedesco with a fine pass to the supporting Jye Gray.

Mitchell made it 14-14 with the boot, and it was Mitchell’s own piece of dazzling talent that sent the Rabbitohs on their way as the makeshift half fired a cut-out pass that bypassed three Roosters men and was caught expertly by Isaiah Tass.

The Souths winger did impressively well to tiptoe down the touchline to dot down and send the home fans into raptures. With Mitchell’s expert conversion, the Rabbitohs now led 20-14 with ten minutes to go.

And, try as they might, the Roosters simply had no answer to a ferocious rearguard defence from Bennett’s men as the Rabbitohs continued their great start to the 2025 campaign with their fourth win from five games – and in the most unlikely of circumstances.

GAMESTAR: Latrell Mitchell was the inspiration behind Souths’ remarkable triumph.

GAMEBREAKER: Mitchell’s stunning assist for the winning try by Isaiah Tass.

MATCHFACTS

RABBITOHS

1 Jye Gray

2 Isaiah Tass

3 Latrell Mitchell

4 Jack Wighton

5 Mikaele Ravalawa

6 Cody Walker

7 Jamie Humphreys

8 Sean Keppie

9 Peter Mamouzelos

10 Tevita Tatola

11 Keaon Koloamatangi

12 Jai Arrow

13 Lachlan Hubner

Subs (all used)

14 Jayden Sullivan

15 Siliva Havili

16 Tallis Duncan

17 Davvy Moale

Tries: Tatola (11), Gray (65), Tass (71)

Goals: Mitchell 4/4

ROOSTERS

1 James Tedesco

2 Daniel Tupou

4 Robert Toia

21 Billy Smith

5 Dom Young

6 Sandon Smith

7 Chad Townsend

8 Lindsay Collins

9 Connor Watson

10 Naufahu Whyte

11 Angus Crichton

12 Siua Wong

13 Nat Butcher

Subs (all used)

14 Zach Dockar-Clay

15 Salesi Foketi

16 Blake Steep

17 Spencer Leniu

Tries: S Smith (7), B Smith (46), Young (54)

Goals: S Smith 1/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 8-6; 8-10, 8-14, 14-14, 20-14

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rabbitohs: Latrell Mitchell; Roosters: Siua Wong

Penalty count: 11-6

Half-time: 8-6

Referee: Adam Gee