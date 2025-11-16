Ashton Golding parts ways with Huddersfield Giants

PLAY-anywhere Jamaica international Ashton Golding has left Huddersfield Giants by mutual consent.

The former Leeds Rhinos man was mainly used as a hooker last season but has experience in a range of positions.

The 29-year-old has made 102 appearances over six seasons at Huddersfield, scoring ten tries, after 63 (14 tries and 14 goals) for Leeds.

Golding, who represented Jamaica in the 2022 World Cup and featured in the recent defeat by France which ended hopes of qualifying for next year’s tournament, will now pursue other opportunities.

In a message to Huddersfield fans, he wrote: “From the heights of the Challenge Cup to the unfortunate lows of last season, I always gave my all for the team.

“I signed with a clear objective to bring silverware to this historic club and I almost did that in 2022, but in Rugby League, it’s important to know when you need to move on and it was with that in mind, I asked for a release to explore opportunities elsewhere.

“This has been a respectful transition and I’d like to thank the club for their assistance in making this decision possible.

“I’d also like to thank the Giants fans for their continued, unwavering support of myself and the team.”

Huddersfield director of rugby Andy Kelly said: “This is a mutual agreement.

“Ashton will look to secure his future elsewhere on a longer agreement, and we wish him well and thank him for his efforts at the Giants.

“He was well liked within the club and the community, and always gave 100 percent to the cause.”