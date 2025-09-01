Assistant coach Kurt Haggerty leaves Salford Red Devils after “unbearable” period

ASSISTANT coach Kurt Haggerty has left Salford Red Devils, just two months until he was supposed to take up the head coaching role from Paul Rowley.

Rowley was set to move to the director of rugby role at the Red Devils at the end of the 2025 Super League season, with Haggerty taking over the number one role – but the latter will now not be happening.

Previously, Haggerty had worked closely with Rowley at Leigh as a player and Toronto Wolfpack as a coach and also took interim charge as Leigh boss during the 2021 Super League season.

The former Leigh Leopards assistant has cited an “unbearable” period for him and his family as the main reason as to why he has left Salford.

Upon news of his departure, Haggerty said: “I wish nothing but the best for everybody involved at the Red Devils and hope the current situation is resolved and the club finally has a future of stability.

“The public nature of the situation and uncertainty of my future as the Head Coach of the club moving forward has become incredibly unbearable for me and my family. This ultimately led to my decision to leave the club.

“To the Salford fans, standing by a team and club in such adverse times with a team they cannot fully call their own is one of the most admirable things I have seen in rugby league.

“I would like to thank Paul King (Salford director), Paul Rowley and every staff member I have had the pleasure to work alongside the past four years.”

Head coach Paul Rowley has added: “I just want to wish Kurt the best of luck with what I’m sure will be a positive future. Kurt has been brilliant for me and I appreciate everything he has given to myself and the club.”

Salford director Paul King said: “Kurt has always been a man of great integrity, its been a real pleasure to work with him over the last four years.

“Although I am obviously disappointed to see him leave, I fully understand his reasoning and know he will be a real asset for any club he gets the opportunity to work at.

“I would like to place on record my personal thanks to Kurt for all his hard work over his time at the club and the lifelong memories he helped to create over that period.”